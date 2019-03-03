Terry Crews Calls Children with Same-Sex Parents ‘Severely Malnourished’

Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Terry Crews is being slammed on Twitter for a series of tweets in which he argued that children need a mother and a father, calling children of same-sex parents “severely malnourished.”

The tweetstorm began when Crews, a devout Christian, criticized a New York Times opinion piece, offended that a woman had written an op-ed about young black men.

Another thing that bothers me is that this OP-ED was written by a WOMAN about how how boys should be taught to grow into successful young men.



How would she know?



MEN NEED TO HOLD OTHER MEN ACCOUNTABLE. February 24, 2019

I REPEAT: Women can speak with us. Just not FOR US. https://t.co/aoTzuGV4qx — terry crews (@terrycrews) February 24, 2019

Crews picked up the conversation on Saturday after it veered into a discussion of single parent parenting. In a tweet since deleted, he added: “I’ve reiterated many times that same sex couples and single parents can successfully raise a child. But I believe paternal AND maternal love are like vitamins and minerals to humanity. No matter where you get that paternal and maternal love. MY purpose is to give paternal love.”

Told by another user that “love is not gendered. A child will not starve with only one gender loving them,” Crews replied: “But they will be severely malnourished.”

Wonder if any of the #BrooklynNineNine cast are going to address the disgusting things terry crews is tweeting pic.twitter.com/8znPusepOQ — auguste (@astdelagrange) March 2, 2019

And Twitter came down on him, accusing him of homophobia and misogyny. Crews then apologized, but later kept going.

I apologize to anyone who was hurt by my “severely malnourished” tweet. It was in response to someone who said kids wouldn’t “starve”.



It was poorly worded so I deleted it. — terry crews (@terrycrews) March 1, 2019

I understand you trying to cancel the concept of a father but without one YOU WOULDN’T EXIST, SIR. https://t.co/mZfQIiSTiB — terry crews (@terrycrews) March 2, 2019

ALL HUMAN BEINGS ARE EQUAL.



BUT WE ARE NOT IDENTICAL. — terry crews (@terrycrews) March 1, 2019

Crews also tweeted a video of his 2014 shouting match on The View on the same topic.

Terry Crews On The Importance Of Fatherhood https://t.co/f42PZqH3rL via @YouTube — terry crews (@terrycrews) March 1, 2019

One user said, “What the F**K is wrong with you dude. We all trusted you, only for you to turn out to be a misogynist, homophobic a**hole.”

You apparently thought I was your puppet. But I have a mind of my own, and can see and think very clearly.



The “phobic” tag is the most feared public tag next to racist.



I don’t fear it because I am neither.



Bullies come in all shapes and sizes. https://t.co/wuBRM2SdEo — terry crews (@terrycrews) March 2, 2019

I have another very controversial statement to make, and I will since I’m “canceled” anyway.



As a human being there are things you can only get from your mother. — terry crews (@terrycrews) March 2, 2019

I explained it just like I meant to. You need both. https://t.co/2aXCUEiHDW — terry crews (@terrycrews) March 2, 2019