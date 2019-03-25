Gay Bar Patrons Take Cover at ‘Toucans Tiki Lounge’ in Palm Springs After Gunman Shoots 2 People: VIDEO

A video posted online shows chaos breaking out at the Palm Springs gay bar Toucans Tiki Lounge after two people were shot early on Sunday.

Sorry I don’t understand how the ‘greatest nation on the planet’ has this shit happening pic.twitter.com/jFHfag2zBI — Ed Malyon (@eaamalyon) March 24, 2019

The Desert Sun reports: ‘The incident began when two people got into an argument inside the club and were escorted outside. Specific circumstances weren’t released, but police say someone fired two rounds in the parking lot, hitting one person outside and another person inside. Each victim was struck in the lower part of their body, Raso said. Both victims were treated at a hospital. The shooter is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s. He wore a black hat, black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and had tattoos on his neck.’