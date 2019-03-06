Brian Justin Crum Goes in ‘Circles’ with Vincent Michael in New Music Video: WATCH

Singer and stage actor Brian Justin Crum has released the video for his new single “Circles” about a troubled relationship and co-starring dancer Vincent Michael.

Crum was a finalist on America’s Got Talent and the more recent America’s Got Talent: The Champions!

Said Crum: “‘Circles’ was born after a tumultuous relationship came to an end. I realized that we had been stuck in the same patterns and were never able to truly forgive each other and move forward. Our relationship became a cycle of toxicity and hurt, it was almost an addiction. I learned so much from that Circle and I’m better because of it.”