Ariana Grande Makes Bisexual Proclamation in New Song Monopoly: ‘I Like Women and Men’ — WATCH

Many of her fans believe Ariana Grande just came out as bisexual in her new duet “Monopoly” with Victoria Monét. But the singer is responding that she eschews labels. “I like women and men,” sings Grande on the track.

Monet responded “she said what she said” to one fan on Instagram, who asked, “IS SHE BI OR NAH.” Grande was less definitive in a response to a fan on Twitter:

i haven’t before and still don’t feel the need to now 🖤🧚🏼‍♂️ which is okay April 1, 2019

Grande was recently accused of exploiting the LGBTQ community by performing at Manchester Pride because she’s straight.

“Hi my love, i have nothing to do with ticket pricing – Manchester Pride sets those rates, and they’re mostly out of my control,” wrote Grande in response to an angry Twitter user. “The LGBTQ community has been so special to me and supportive throughout my entire career. The relationships i have with my LGBTQ fans, friends, and family make me so, so happy. i want to celebrate and support this community, regardless of my identity or how people label me. And also i wanna visit a city that means so much to me. LGBTQ representation is incredibly important, and i’m always proud to share the stage with LGBTQ artists!”

Added Grande: “Over the years, pride events have been headlined by performers and artists of all sexual orientations and genders, including straight allies like Cher and Kylie Minogue. i do think there’s room for us to talk about these issues without equating a performance *for* an LGBTQ audience with exploitation of the LGBTQ community. If you truly feel like i didn’t deserve to be offered this spot, i respect that. I’m not claiming to be the hero of the community or the face of the LGBTQ rights movement – i just wanna put on a show that makes my LGBTQ fans feel special and celebrated and supported. That’s all i wanna do.”