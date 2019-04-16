Cher Took Over ‘The Tonight Show’ and Here Are All the Clips: WATCH

Cher took over The Tonight Show on Monday night and we’ve got it all here if you missed it. To open the show, Cher recreated her Moonstruck slap before Jimmy Fallon’s monologue.

Cher and Fallon took turns lip-syncing to audio of random people at a NYC karaoke lounge singing to her classic track “Believe.”

But there was much more….

Cher said that she’s never seen anyone do an accurate impression of her (“It’s just so much bullsh*t.”). She also talked about her ABBA album, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, and returning to tour again.

Then she was back for more interview, and talked about her extreme shyness, her changes of being an EGOT, and producing the Broadway musical The Cher Show.

Cher and the cast of The Cher Show, Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks and Micaela Diamond, shared a peek at the musical, which spans 60 years of Cher’s life and contains 35 songs.

Cher and The Cher Show cast performed “I Got You Babe”.

And “If I Could Turn Back Time”.