‘Halston’ the Documentary About America’s First Superstar Designer, is Here: TRAILER

A new documentary about Halston, the superstar designer who dressed Liza Minnelli, Cher, Elizabeth Taylor, and designed Jackie Kennedy’s pillbox hat, and later died of AIDS-related Kaposi’s sarcoma in 1990, is set to open in selected theaters on May 24. A trailer for the doc, directed by Frédéric Tcheng, has just been released.

The synopsis: “Halston captures the epic sweep of the life and times of the legendary designer Roy Halston Frowick, the man who set women free with his unstructured designs and strove to ‘dress all of America.’ Framing the story as an investigation featuring actress and writer Tavi Gevinson as a young archivist diving into the Halston company records, Tcheng expertly weaves rare archival footage and intimate interviews with Halston’s family, friends and collaborators including Jacqueline Kennedy, Liza Minelli, Andy Warhol and Iman. What results is a behind-the-headlines look into the thrilling struggle between Halston’s artistic legacy and the pressures of big business.”

Liza Minnelli, Marisa Berenson, Joel Schumacher, Gino Balsamo, Karen Bjornson, Walter Bregman, Alva Chinn, Pat Cleveland, Bob Colacello, Fred Dennis, Carl Epstein, Tom Fallon, and Don Friese are among those interviewed in the film.