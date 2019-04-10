‘Queer Eye’ Fans Raise $90K to Send the Show’s Hero Jess Guilbeaux Back to College: VIDEO

Jess Guilbeaux, a lesbian featured on Season 3 of Netflix’s Queer Eye, has raised enough money to go back to college thanks to Queer Eye fans who helped pay off her student loans. Guilbeaux made the announcement through a GoFundMe set up to help her by a fan.

Said the GoFundMe, which has raised nearly $100,000 and is still trending: “When she came out to her adoptive family at 16, they threw her out and she’s been on her own financially ever since. She started taking classes at the University of Kansas as a Computer Science major but had to drop out due to debt. Let’s send this smart and strong woman back to college to complete what she began and give her the future she deserves. While I do not personally know Jess, I felt compelled to initiate this campaign and have handed over ownership of this account to her. The funds go directly to her.”

GoFundMe spokesperson Aja Shepherd told The Wichita Eagle: “She managed to pay off her student loans thanks to the generosity of the national and international community. Donations came in from nearly all 50 states, including Washington, D.C. and more than 25 countries and territories.”