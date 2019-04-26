Lauv, Joe Biden, Bastille, Jake Gyllenhaal, Mariia Butina, Bernie Sanders, ‘Daddy’, Gay Magazines, Chickendales: HOT LINKS

JOE BIDEN. Former vice president Joe Biden appeared on The View in his first appearance since launching his campaign and touched on his age (“It’s a legitimate question to ask about my age… If [Trump] looks young and vibrant compared to me, I should probably go home.”) , the inappropriate touching allegations, and Anita Hill: “I’m sorry she was treated the way she was treated.”

HACKED MATERIALS. Trump’s reelections campaign won’t say it won’t use them: “Trump campaign representatives did not respond to several inquiries this week seeking its policy on purloined material, nor did White House officials. Their silence has fueled concerns about the integrity of the 2020 election, which escalated after Trump’s personal attorney suggested that using stolen items might be appropriate.”

CHICKENDALES. KFC answers the question, where’s the beef?

MARIIA BUTINA. Russian agent gets 18 months in prison: “A Russian who infiltrated the National Rifle Association and tried to get Donald Trump to meet with a Kremlin-linked official during the 2016 election was sentenced Friday to 18 months in prison. Mariia Butina, a gun-rights promoter and graduate student in America, has been in jail since her arrest last July on charges of operating as an unregistered foreign agent and conspiracy.”

NOT SURPRISING. This celeb was the first to call Mark Consuelos “daddy.”

ON THE RAG. This week on the gay magazines.

SLEEPY JOE. Trump makes hits on his 2020 rivals: ‘He suggested Sanders had “misguided energy” and “talks a lot, but doesn’t get it done.” The president also claimed O’Rourke’s popularity was “a fluke” and that Harris has “a little bit of a nasty wit.” Buttigieg, meanwhile, was “not going to make it,” although Trump did say he was “rooting” for Mayor Pete to do well.’

INDIVISIBLE. Bernie Sanders is first candidate to sign pledge to back Democratic nominee: ‘National progressive outfit Indivisible on Thursday launched a pledgecompelling all 2020 Democratic presidential candidates to rally behind the eventual nominee. Bernie Sanders was the first to sign it, the group revealed. The “We Are Indivisible” pledge asks for three commitments from him and any other prospective signers, as first reported by BuzzFeed News. First, Indivisible’s pledge requests that candidates “make the primary constructive” by outlining their visions while respecting their opponents.’

FEELING BETTER. Britney Spears leaves mental health facility.

YOU’RE SO VAIN. Is Jake Gyllenhaal a serial portrait framer? “Jake Gyllenhaal comes in all the time and I’ve never framed something for him that’s not a picture of himself.”

THE LOONIE. More on Canada’s new gay coin.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Bastille “Doom Days”.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Lauv “Drugs and the Internet”.

FRIDAY FLASH. Mauro Gama.