Madonna Unveils Trailer for 14th Studio Album ‘Madame X’ — WATCH

Madame X

After a week of “X” teases on social media, Madonna unveiled the trailer for her 14th studio album, Madame X, on Sunday. The clip was created by Steven Klein and videographer Nuno Xico.

Says Madonna in the trailer, which features a music tease: “I decided to call my record Madame X. Madame X is a secret agent traveling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom, bringing light to dark places. Madame X is a dancer, a professor, a head of state, a housekeeper, an equestrian, a prisoner, a student, a mother, a child, a teacher, a nun, a singer, a saint, a whore, and a spy in the house of love. I’m Madame X.”

“The thing that hurt the most, was that I wasn’t lost…I wasn’t lost,” she sings in the music tease.

Welcome to the World of Madame ❌. ………………… @nunoxico @stevenkleinstudio

Madame ❌ is a spy in the house of Love ♥️

What song is Madame ❌ playing……………

