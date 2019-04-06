Towleroad Gay News

Older Gay Men Respond to New Song Lyrics from Sia, Drake, Cardi B, Ariana Grande and More: WATCH

We’ve seen them trying to interpret young gay slangreacting to Troye Sivan videosplaying Card Against Humanity, trying to identify famous gays, playing Never Have I Ever, identifying pop star divas, and clapping back at mean comments.

Now Robert E. Reeves, Michael Peterson, Jessay Martin, and Bill Lyons are here to respond to lyrics from Kanye West, Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Rihanna, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Maroon 5, Sia and more.