Pete Buttigieg, Cats, Pope Benedict, Ivanka Trump, P!nk, Love Simon, Queer Eye, Wikleaks: HOT LINKS

“Pete Buttigieg is expected to formally kick off his long shot 2020 campaign this Sunday. If successful, he'll make history certainly as the first openly-gay president, the first mayor to move into the White House and America’s youngest-ever commander in chief” –@peteralexander pic.twitter.com/B4Q1p8NrNd — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 12, 2019

ENDORSEMENT. Former DNC Chairman Steve Grossman endorses Buttigieg: “Proud to support @PeteButtigieg and his vision for inclusive prosperity for all Americans.”

NO ENDORSEMENT. Pence says Trump never endorsed Wikileaks: “I think the president always, as you and the media do, always welcomes information,” Pence said in an interview with CNN. “But that was in no way an endorsement of an organization that we now understand was involved in disseminating classified information by the United States of America.”

ISRAEL FOLAU. Rugby Australia’s meeting with homophobic star player changes nothing: “Folau met RA boss Raelene Castle on Friday, with neither party backing down in a feud that threatened to turn ugly. Folau maintained a stony silence after earlier holding crisis talks amid RA’s threat to tear up his multi-million-dollar contract following his latest attacks on homosexuals.”

POPE BENEDICT XVI. Former Pope comes out of retirement to blame sexual abuse scandal on sexual revolution of the ’60s and gay priests: ‘Church historian Christopher Bellitto questioned if Benedict, who turns 92 next week, was being manipulated by others. … “It is catastrophically irresponsible, because it creates a counter-narrative to how Francis is trying to move ahead based on the 2019 summit,” he told Associated Press in an email. “The essay essentially ignores what we learned there.”’

WORLD BANK. Trump says he considered Ivanka: “I even thought of Ivanka for the World Bank … She would’ve been great at that because she’s very good with numbers. She’s got a great calmness … I’ve seen her under tremendous stress and pressure. She reacts very well—that’s usually a genetic thing, but it’s one of those things, nevertheless. She’s got a tremendous presence when she walks into the room.”

JUSSIE SMOLLETT. Having the time of his life in Hawaii.

SPIN-OFF OF THE DAY. Disney+ is developing a spin-off of the gay coming out coming-of-age story Love, Simon: “The Disney+ project will be based on Becky Albertalli’s 2018 novel Leah on the Offbeat, which served as her sequel to the 2015 book Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda (on which Love, Simon was based). The book centers on Leah, the best friend of Simon Spier, as she attempts to navigate various personal issues, including friendships, relationships, body image and self-esteem.”

TACO TRUCK TAMMY. White woman threatens to call ICE on taco truck workers.

