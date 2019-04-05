A Queer James Bond-esque Animated Series is on its Way to Netflix, Courtesy of Sean Hayes

Netflix has ordered a 10-episode animated comedy series about a gay secret agent from Sean Hayes and co-producer Mike Schur (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Good Place).

TV Line reports: ‘…the half-hour project is “about a handsome secret agent and his team of fellow LGBTQ superspies. Constantly underestimated by their colleagues, the members of Q-Force have to prove themselves time and again as they embark on extraordinary professional (and personal) adventures,” per the official logline. Rumor has it Hayes will voice the lead character, but a Netflix rep declined to confirm.’