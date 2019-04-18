Ryan Murphy Bringing Broadway Revival of ‘The Boys in the Band’ to Netflix

Ryan Murphy is bringing the Broadway revival of Mart Crowley’s iconic play The Boys in the Band to Netflix as a movie event.

RELATED: Starry Broadway Revival of ‘The Boys in the Band’ Lends Gay History a High Sheen: REVIEW

Murphy made the announcement on Instagram: “Last summer, THE BOYS IN THE BAND were on Broadway, breaking house records at The Booth. THIS summer, The Boys In the Band will be filming a Netflix movie event.

The incomparable Joe Mantello, who directed the Broadway revival, will direct the film adaptation. The Broadway cast of BOYS was so important to me, and as equally groundbreaking as Mart Crowley’s seminal work. Everyone in the cast was out and proud…and feeling so blessed to mark the 50th anniversary of Mart’s landmark play. The entire Broadway cast will reprise their roles in the film. I can’t wait to be on set with Joe and Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Matt Bomer, Charlie Carver, Robin de Jesus, Tuc Watkins, Michael Benjamin Washington and Brian Hutchison. I will be producing the film with David Stone and Ned Martel. Look for THE BOYS on Netflix in 2020.”

Last week, Murphy announced he was doing the same for Broadway’s musical The Prom.