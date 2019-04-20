‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Tyler Blackburn: ‘I’m Queer’

Stating an intention to be “as happy as possible, as free as possible” going forward, Pretty Little Liars actor Tyler Blackburn came out on Friday in an interview with the Advocate.

Said Blackburn: “I’m queer. I’ve identified as bisexual since a teenager. I just want to feel powerful in my own skin, and my own mind, and in my own heart.”

Blackburn said he has felt pressure to come out as gay or straight because of a stigma attached to bisexuality: “I heard so many things from within the queer community about bisexuality being a cop-out or bullshit or the easy way out or something, and that always stuck with me because I felt the pressure from all sides to have [my sexuality] figured out. And I think for the longest time, I suppressed more of my attraction to men. It wasn’t until my late 20s, towards the end of Pretty Little Liars, that I really allowed myself to go there and not just wonder about it or lust over it, but experience that vulnerability and experience the emotional aspect of what it is to be bisexual.”

Read the full interview HERE.