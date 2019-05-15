Adam Lambert Comes at the World with ‘New Eyes’ — MUSIC VIDEO

Adam Lambert has released “New Eyes”, the first video and single from his upcoming 4th LP Velvet.

The track echoes the sound he said he was going for on the album in an interview last year: I didn’t know exactly what I wanted to do for a minute, as far as my solo career. Now, I’ve explored some new sounds and some new concepts and I’m on the course to put something out, but it took a second to discover that for myself, for this project. I was really digging, trying to find some authenticity. The most authentic sound and style that I could. There’s a lot of reference to Glam-Rock and Classic Rock of the ‘70s and the early ‘80s.”

The video was directed by Miles & AJ and thee song co-written with Paris Carney and Jamie Sierota. He’ll perform it live on the American Idol finale this Sunday.