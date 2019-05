Otis Morgan, an AIDS/LifeCycle rider who creates an extravagant music video parody every year (for the last five) has done it again, inspired this year by ABBA’s “Mama Mia”.

Morgan’s video features himself and AIDS/LifeCycle director Tracy Evans, San Francisco AIDS Foundation CEO Joe Hollendoner, SFAF COO Greg Sroda, head makeup artist at MAC Cosmetics Victor Cembellin, drag queen Bebe Sweetbriar, and Morgan’s fiance, Marc Sanchis, according to GSN.

Morgan’s fundraising page can be found here.