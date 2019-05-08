Asics Dumps Israel Folau as Brand Ambassador for Remarks That Hell Awaits Homosexuals

Sporting brand Asics has dropped Australian rugby superstar Israel Folau as brand ambassador a day after Folau was found guilty of a “high level” breach of contract over his anti-LGBTQ remarks, including the posting of a meme that said Hell awaits homosexuals.

Wrote Asics in a statement: “Asics is dedicated to sport and its healthy contribution to society. We believe sport is for everyone and we champion inclusivity and diversity. While Israel Folau is entitled to his personal views, some of those expressed in recent social media posts are not aligned with those of Asics. As such, our partnership with Israel has become untenable and he will no longer represent Asics as a brand ambassador.