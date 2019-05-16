Someone is Pirating a Racist ‘Straight White Male Edition’ of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ with ‘Feminism and Gay Sh*t’ Edited Out

A screenshot circulating on social media of an illegal BitTorrent download page reveals that a “straight white male edition” of Avengers: Endgame is being pirated that has all the “feminism and gay sh*t” edited out.

Among the items the fragile snowflakes have cut are all Brie Larson, “no Hawkeye training his daughter” because fighting should be left to men, “no gay support group talk,” “No Wakanda apechant,” and more.

So white men are downloading and pirating a copy of Endgame that has all of the non-white men edited out.#WhiteFragilityIsReal



A few reactions:

