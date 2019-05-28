‘The Boy Band Project’ Hits the Gym and Showers in Fun, Steamy ‘Get Behind My Love’ Video — PREMIERE

Ready for some sexy, feel-good ’90s nostalgia in these rocky times?

“Get Behind My Love” is the debut original single and video (watch below) from the NYC-based group The Boy Band Project, an all-gay Boy Band cover group made up of Travis Nesbitt, Nic Metcalf, Kevin Raponey, and Jesse Corbin.

The fun they have reimagining the sound, movement, and energy of NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, Hanson, One Direction, 98 Degrees, O-town, BoyzIIMen, Jonas Brothers is evident in their debut video for “Get Behind My Love”, which is a homoerotic tribute to ‘Let’s Get Physical’ that pays homage to your favorite NSYNC and Backstreet Boys music videos.

The boys, who you may have also seen in Broadway’s Wicked, Hairspray, Mamma Mia, The Book of Mormon, Altar Boyz, and Rock of Ages, shot the video at Mussel Beach Gym in Provincetown, Massachusetts, and enlisted local drag legend Thirsty Burlington to do just a bit of the heavy lifting.

And they’re speaking for all the Boy Bands, when they sing: “I know I’ve been tearin’ up your heart/ but before you say ‘bye bye bye,’ give me just one night/ It’s all or nothing, baby. Ima quit playin’ games with your heart/ so that you can get behind my love.”

Group founder Travis Nesbitt produced the single with The Muse Presents, Richard James, and composer Michael Mott.

Said Travis to Towleroad: “We are beyond pumped to be performing in Provincetown this summer at The Paramount for Carnival. We wanted to turn the ‘Get Behind My Love’ music video into a celebration of summer and all things Provincetown. Once we found out Rick Murray, the owner of The Paramount, was also the owner of The Mussel Beach Health Club and our ‘girl’ Thirsty Burlington performs around the corner at The Crown and Anchor… BOOM!! This homoerotic ‘Let’s Get Physical’ Provincetown ‘all skate’ was born.”

Tickets are currently on sale for their hit show titled Boy Band Brunch at The Green Room 42 in New York City “Boys, Booty-shaking, Booze, and BRUNCH” (June 2nd, June 16th, July 7th, July 21st, August 4th). They will also be headlining this summer in Provincetown’s Carnival Week at The Crown and Anchor presented by Rick Murray and Jonathan Hawkins, August 19th – 25th (Tickets HERE).

Find them online at The Boy Band Project and on Instagram. Find the single on Apple Music.