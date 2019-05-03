Chewbacca, Nielsen Ratings, Nelson Mandela, Don McGahn, Shawn Mendes, Turner Prize, LGBT Sandwich: HOT LINKS

FOR AN HOUR. Trump and Putin discussed Mueller Report, Don McGahn, more….

.@GOP, you’re okay with this? Ask yourselves why Putin would give a sh*t if there were nothing to know. pic.twitter.com/BVKJaA01sO — JackiSchechner (@JackiSchechner) May 3, 2019

TRUMP’S TAXES. California Senate passes bill requiring taxes from candidates in order to appear on ballot: “The state Senate voted 27-10 on Thursday to require anyone appearing on the state’s presidential primary ballot to publicly release five years’ worth of income tax returns. The proposal is in response to Trump, who bucked 40 years of tradition by refusing to release his tax returns prior to his election in 2016.”

MCGAHN. Trump really, really doesn’t want the former White House counsel in front of Congress: “I would say it’s done,” Trump told Fox News.

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG. The star of the new movie is getting a CGI makeover after everyone mocked his look.

NIELSEN RATINGS. LGBT households now counted: “From our clients’ perspective, this is incredibly valuable,” said Rachel Lowenstein, an associate director of Invention Plus, a unit of the media agency Mindshare. “Look at how much L.G.B.T.Q. couples make in terms of their household income. From a disposable-income and consumer-spending standpoint, they are a lucrative audience.”

RIP CHEWBACCA. Peter Mayhew dead.

The family of Peter Mayhew, with deep love and sadness, regrets to share the news that Peter has passed away. He left us the evening of April 30, 2019 with his family by his side in his North Texas home. pic.twitter.com/YZ5VLyuK0u — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) May 2, 2019

ROBBEN ISLAND. Nelson Mandela drawing of his prison door sells for $112K in New York. ‘”The Cell Door, Robben Island” – completed in 2002 by the Nobel peace laureate – exceeded the top end of the estimated range provided by Bonhams, which put its value at $60 000 to $90 000.’

#SaleUpdate: "The Cell Door, Robben Island" by #NelsonMandela, sold for $112,575 inc. premium in today's Modern and Contemporary African Art in NY. The work, which Mandela created in 2002, was one of the few the statesman kept for his personal collection https://t.co/1fBKM8AUcJ pic.twitter.com/fUv17HXgPd — Bonhams (@bonhams1793) May 2, 2019

BRIEF HISTORY OF TIME. New image from Hubble telescope is mosaic of the distant universe.

ON THE RAG. This week on the gay magazines.

RUSHED TO HOSPITAL. Kelly Clarkson had an appendectomy after hosting the Billboard Music Awards.

60 MINUTES. Oprah left the news magazine after they made her say her name with less emotion.

IF I CAN’T HAVE YOU. Shawn Mendes is flaunting his massive biceps in his new video.

TURNER PRIZE. International art prize drops Stagecoach as partner after backlash over anti-LGBTQ chairman: ‘Turner Contemporary revealed Stagecoach, a British bus company, as its main partner on Wednesday, but was met by an immediate backlash over the past actions and comments of its chairman, Brian Souter (pictured above).Souter, a Scottish millionaire, funded an unsuccessful campaign in 2000 to preserve Britain’s infamous Section 28 — a law that prohibited the “promotion” of homosexuality by local authorities, and banned schools from teaching the “acceptability of homosexuality as a pretended family relationship.”‘

LGBT SANDWICH. New sandwich from Marks & Spencer met with cringes.

M&S threw the first artisanal sandwich at Stonewall pic.twitter.com/qqFrqRg47Q — David (@PumpItLowda) April 30, 2019

Seriously M&S? An LGBT sandwich?



Oh how I hate you. pic.twitter.com/Wu42C7eOdb — Tony Collins (@_tony_c_) May 2, 2019

FRIDAY FLASH. Leaon Gordon.