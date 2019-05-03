Chewbacca, Nielsen Ratings, Nelson Mandela, Don McGahn, Shawn Mendes, Turner Prize, LGBT Sandwich: HOT LINKS

FOR AN HOUR. Trump and Putin discussed Mueller Report, Don McGahn, more….
TRUMP’S TAXES. California Senate passes bill requiring taxes from candidates in order to appear on ballot: “The state Senate voted 27-10 on Thursday to require anyone appearing on the state’s presidential primary ballot to publicly release five years’ worth of income tax returns. The proposal is in response to Trump, who bucked 40 years of tradition by refusing to release his tax returns prior to his election in 2016.”
MCGAHN. Trump really, really doesn’t want the former White House counsel in front of Congress: “I would say it’s done,” Trump told Fox News.
SONIC THE HEDGEHOG. The star of the new movie is getting a CGI makeover after everyone mocked his look.
NIELSEN RATINGS. LGBT households now counted: “From our clients’ perspective, this is incredibly valuable,” said Rachel Lowenstein, an associate director of Invention Plus, a unit of the media agency Mindshare. “Look at how much L.G.B.T.Q. couples make in terms of their household income. From a disposable-income and consumer-spending standpoint, they are a lucrative audience.”
RIP CHEWBACCA. Peter Mayhew dead.
ROBBEN ISLAND. Nelson Mandela drawing of his prison door sells for $112K in New York. ‘”The Cell Door, Robben Island” – completed in 2002 by the Nobel peace laureate – exceeded the top end of the estimated range provided by Bonhams, which put its value at $60 000 to $90 000.’
BRIEF HISTORY OF TIME. New image from Hubble telescope is mosaic of the distant universe.
ON THE RAG. This week on the gay magazines.
RUSHED TO HOSPITAL. Kelly Clarkson had an appendectomy after hosting the Billboard Music Awards.
60 MINUTES. Oprah left the news magazine after they made her say her name with less emotion.
IF I CAN’T HAVE YOU. Shawn Mendes is flaunting his massive biceps in his new video.
TURNER PRIZE. International art prize drops Stagecoach as partner after backlash over anti-LGBTQ chairman: ‘Turner Contemporary revealed Stagecoach, a British bus company, as its main partner on Wednesday, but was met by an immediate backlash over the past actions and comments of its chairman, Brian Souter (pictured above).Souter, a Scottish millionaire, funded an unsuccessful campaign in 2000 to preserve Britain’s infamous Section 28 — a law that prohibited the “promotion” of homosexuality by local authorities, and banned schools from teaching the “acceptability of homosexuality as a pretended family relationship.”‘
LGBT SANDWICH. New sandwich from Marks & Spencer met with cringes.
FRIDAY FLASH. Leaon Gordon.