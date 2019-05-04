Chris Cuomo Topped Stephen Colbert Last Night and It Got Steamy: WATCH

Chris Cuomo and Stephen Colbert showcased a very intimate relationship last night as the CNN anchor appeared on The Late Show.

The interview kicked off with Cuomo swinging Colbert into his arms like a new bride, and Colbert, proclaiming, “You work out, I’ll buy it.”

“You’re light as a feather,” Cuomo replied.

Colbert then asked Cuomo about the meaning of his catchphrase, “let’s get after it.” Then, after a conversation about changing minds, Cuomo’s swole biceps and hairless bod, the two commentators got after it in a push-up contest which ended with Cuomo topping Colbert before giving him a kiss.