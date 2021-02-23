Chris Cuomo Confronts CPAC’s Matt Schlapp About Trump Keynote: ‘You Guys Really Want the Conservative Movement to Be Made on the Back of a Lie?’ — WATCH

CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Monday night confronted CPAC chairman Matt Schlapp about “tacitly endorsing [Trump’s] election farce” by inviting him to be the keynote speaker at the annual conservative conference. Schlapp responded with a litany of debunked election fraud lies.
Replied Cuomo: “You have no… Matt, you’re making a straw man argument. It’s a bogey man argument. There is no proof of rampant fraud. Nobody says the process is perfect. You lost! And now you’re going to keep that going. … You guys really want the conservative movement to be made on the back of a lie about the election?”
Get Towleroad Headlines Daily.
News daily from one of the most trusted, independent, lgbtq owned and operated media outlets. Covering news, entertainment, science, media, art and more for almost 17 years.