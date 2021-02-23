Chris Cuomo Confronts CPAC’s Matt Schlapp About Trump Keynote: ‘You Guys Really Want the Conservative Movement to Be Made on the Back of a Lie?’ — WATCH

CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Monday night confronted CPAC chairman Matt Schlapp about “tacitly endorsing [Trump’s] election farce” by inviting him to be the keynote speaker at the annual conservative conference. Schlapp responded with a litany of debunked election fraud lies.

Replied Cuomo: “You have no… Matt, you’re making a straw man argument. It’s a bogey man argument. There is no proof of rampant fraud. Nobody says the process is perfect. You lost! And now you’re going to keep that going. … You guys really want the conservative movement to be made on the back of a lie about the election?”