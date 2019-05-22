Banksy, Michael Avenatti, Conscience Rule, Aaron Rodgers, Franco Noriega, Cory Booker, Bully Brother-In-Law: HOT LINKS

CONSCIENCE RULE. Two dozen states and municipalities sue Trump administration over rule that puts LGBTQ workers at risk of discrimination because of religious beliefs: “A lawsuit by a coalition of nearly two dozen states and cities, led by New York Attorney General Letitia James, alleges that the rule illegally favors the personal views of health-care workers over the needs of patients — “at a dangerous price” of hobbling the ability of state-run health-care facilities to provide effective care.”

MICHAEL AVENATTI. Avenatti indicted for fraud and identity theft against Stormy Daniels: “As alleged, Avenatti used misrepresentations and a fraudulent document purporting to bear his client’s name and signature to convince his client’s literary agent to divert money owed to Avenatti’s client to an account controlled by Avenatti.”

BANKSY. The artist’s commentary on the Venice Biennale: “Setting out my stall at the Venice Biennale. Despite being the largest and most prestigious art event in the world, for some reason I’ve never been invited.”

FAST FOOD EMERGENCY. Kim Kardashian has a beef with Jack in the Box.

#287. Pete Buttigieg was Facebook’s 287th user, and now feels it should be regulated: “I don’t think any of us could have guessed what implications that technology would have in the long run.”

CORY BOOKER. Proposes Office of Reproductive Freedom: “Under an outline of a proposal made public by the 2020 aspirant on Wednesday, the office would be based in the White House and would focus on coordinating reproductive health issues across all federal agencies, including access to abortion, paid leave, maternal health care and education for employees in his administration. “

NYC MAYOR? Donald Trump Jr. is reportedly considering a run: “We are not talking some parched sod in Iowa, where the corn is as high as a Democrat’s eye. Kiddies, mother is saying friends are saying he is saying he’d like to run for mayor of New York City.”

GAME OF THRONES. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hated the finale, despite the fact that he and a Starbucks cup had a cameo in the previous episode.

ASK JOHN. My brother-in-law bullies our gay son: ‘At the next gathering of the Clan McSpineless, you should say something like, “Everyone? There’s something I need to say. Betty, I love you so much. I hate the idea of causing you any kind of turmoil. But I also love my son. And what’s become normal at these family gatherings is for you, Dick, to treat my son and Ben like they’re so far beneath contempt that you can’t even deign to acknowledge their presence. You must know how deeply painful that is for us, right? It’s just got to stop.’

OUT MAGAZINE. Editor Philip Picardi floats resignation over unresolved freelancer pay.

I entered this position unaware of the full extent of this situation but remain optimistic about and committed to its resolution. My team and I stand together in rebuilding this brand on a foundation we can all be proud of. — Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) January 29, 2019

KENTUCKY. Attorney General Andy Beshear, whose father is Gov. Matt Bevin’s immediate predecessor, will challenge Bevin for the governorship. “Beshear, the son of former Gov. Steve Beshear, prevailed over two main challengers for the Democratic nomination: state House Minority Leader Rocky Adkins and former state Auditor Adam Edelen. When The Associated Press called the race, Andy Beshear had 38 percent of the vote, Adkins was at 32 percent and Edelen had 28 percent.”

ELLEN. DeGeneres reveals if she’s sticking with her show….

THE RISE OF SKYWALKER. New photos, covers for this next Star Wars film.

HOROSCOPE OF THE DAY. Queer Eye for Geminis.

HUAWEI. Marques Brownlee explains the Huawei ban.

RECIPE OF THE DAY. Franco Noriega makes protein pancakes.

PITCH-CORRECTED PERFORMANCE OF THE DAY. Madonna at Eurovision. Madonna had her performance auto-tuned, and you can watch it now.

HUMP DAY HOTTIE. Jefferson Ferreira.