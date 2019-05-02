Facebook Bans Milo Yiannopoulos, Alex Jones, Louis Farrakhan, Other ‘Dangerous’ Users in Crackdown on Hate

Facebook has banned homocon troll Milo Yiannopoulos, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, Nation of Islam Louis Farrakhan and others in a crackdown on hate.

CNN reports: ‘A Facebook spokesperson told CNN Business the company goes through a lengthy process and takes into consideration a number of factors before determining an individual to be “dangerous.”The Facebook spokesperson said such factors include whether the person or organization has ever called for violence against individuals based on race, ethnicity, or national origin; whether the person has been identified with a hateful ideology; whether they use hate speech or slurs in their about section on their social media profiles; and whether they have had pages or groups removed from Facebook for violating hate speech rules.’

Said Facebook in a statement: “We’ve always banned individuals or organizations that promote or engage in violence and hate, regardless of ideology. The process for evaluating potential violators is extensive and it is what led us to our decision to remove these accounts today.”

Also banned: right-wing media personalities Laura Loomer, Paul Joseph Watson, and anti-Semite Paul Nehlen.