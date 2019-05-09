Kim Petras, Homo Sapiens, Michael Lavers, Jerry Falwell’s Pool Boy, Ami Horowitz, Magic Mushrooms, Shawn Mendes: HOT LINKS

DON’T EVEN THINK ABOUT IT. Trump jokes that he might stay in office for 10 or 14 years. “There’ll be headlines tomorrow: ‘Donald Trump wants to break Constitution.'”

Trump made one of his "jokes" that he wants to stay in office for 10 or 14 years. https://t.co/kkcynGbxEE pic.twitter.com/4yuKNTzZAa — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 9, 2019

JERRY FALWELL JR. On the racy photos controversy: “This report is not accurate,” Falwell said. “There are no compromising or embarrassing photos of me.” Background HERE.

JERRY FALWELL’S POOL BOY. Don’t call me a pool boy. “Media outlets have been referring to Mr. Granda as a ‘pool boy,'” Resnick said. “The term ‘pool boy’ is being used to demean Mr. Granda, sully his name, and infer negative connotations. Please do not use that term going forward.”

BRIEFLY. Shawn Mendes in his underwear.

TROLLING. Conservative filmmaker Ami Horowitz announces 2020 presidential run as Democrat. “They’ve become so radicalized over the past several years that I feel compelled to try to bring some sanity into the discussion.”

🚨 2020 ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨

I'm running for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination because all their current candidates are insane.



If 65,000 people donate $1, I will be onstage at next month's #DemDebate and say that to their face.



Donate at https://t.co/HN0EqDtq9d pic.twitter.com/AhoeGSaA3w — Ami Horowitz (@AmiHorowitz) May 8, 2019

DENVER. Psychedelic mushrooms have been decriminalized. “After closing an early vote deficit Tuesday night and early Wednesday, final unofficial results posted late in the afternoon showed a reversal of fortune — with Initiative 301 set to pass narrowly with 50.6 percent of the vote. The total stands at 89,320 votes in favor and 87,341 against, a margin of 1,979.”

ARIZONA. Senate Republicans declare pornography a public health crisis: “HCR 2009, approved by the Senate on a 16-13 vote, asserts that pornography encourages violence against women, leads to infidelity and eating disorders and can be addictive.”

SUSPENDED. David Beckham won’t be on the road for the next 6 months.

CUBA. Authorities block gay Washington Blade reporter from entering country. “A customs agent pulled him aside and a supervisor took his passport. The supervisor’s colleague approached Lavers about 15 minutes later and asked him how many times he has been to Cuba, what his profession is and why did he come to the country. The official informed Lavers the Cuban government was not going to allow him into the country. Lavers asked the official why and he said his name appeared on a list without any additional explanation.”

BETTE MIDLER. The Divine Miss M hammers Trump supporters.

There's a theory that Trump doesn't want his taxes released because if his base reads that he's not as rich as he says, they might lose confidence in him. His base can read? — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) May 8, 2019

NEVER GIVE UP HOPE. Madonna sends message to the LGBTQ community.

VISUAL VIDEO OF THE DAY. Kacey Musgraves “Oh, What a World”.

HOMO SAPIEN EXTINCTION. Do people care?

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Kim Petras “Blow It All”.

MACRO BUG OF THE DAY. Treehopper from Ecuador. “This beautiful Treehopper in the Genus Vestistylus is from the Amazon rainforest of Ecuador. Treehoppers, Membracidae are insects related to cicadas and leafhoppers. Most treehoppers have a highly modified pronotum on the back. Treehoppers feed on plant sap which is rich in sugar.”

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Cody.