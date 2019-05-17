I.M. Pei, Billy Porter, Michael Flynn, Starbucks Pride, Enfamil, Halsey, Batwoman: HOT LINKS

Photo by Vitor Pinto on Unsplash

RIP. Architect I.M. Pei dies at 102. “His death was confirmed by his son Li Chung Pei, who is also an architect and known as Sandi. He said his father had recently celebrated his birthday with a family dinner.”

MARIJUANA. Joe Biden says he supports decriminalizing it. “Asked by CNN if the former vice president supports legalizing marijuana, Andrew Bates, a Biden campaign spokesman, said Biden believes the drug should be decriminalized and that decisions on legalization should continue on the state level.”

CAPED CRUSADER. Robert Pattinson likely to play Batman.

MUELLER PROBE. Flynn told Mueller that people linked to the Trump administration and Congress told him to obstruct the Russia probe: “The court filing from special counsel Robert Mueller is believed to mark the first public acknowledgement that a person connected to Capitol Hill was suspected of engaging in an attempt to impede the investigation into Russian election interference.”

ENFAMIL. New ad for baby formula features gay dads. “This is the most important person in the world,” the men say of their daughter, “because she made us dads. She gave us that title and gave us that love that we were looking for.”

DESPERATE. Trump warned of “desperate” president who would attack Iran to get elected.

Don't let Obama play the Iran card in order to start a war in order to get elected–be careful Republicans! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012

In order to get elected, @BarackObama will start a war with Iran. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2011

Now that Obama’s poll numbers are in tailspin – watch for him to launch a strike in Libya or Iran. He is desperate. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2012

CANNES. Taron Egerton and Richard Madden make a pretty pair.

E-CIGARETTES. Federal court demands regulation: “A federal judge sided with health advocacy groups in ruling that the Food and Drug Administration must stop electronic cigarette companies from selling their products until they win approval from the agency.”

STARBUCKS. Coffee chain introduces rainbow cup for Pride. ‘Ahead of the 50th anniversary of Pride Month, the brand has launched the limited-edition “iridescent” cups in celebration of “pride, kindness, love, and diversity” in both U.S. and Canadian stores for $16.95. However, you might want to hit your local Starbs ASAP if you’re dying to buy—that was the OG price of the color-changing cups. Stock is once again limited, so another sell-out could be coming.’

Got my Starbucks Pride Cup ! pic.twitter.com/aXUnUgftiF — Jorge Almonte-Florimon, Ed.M (@jorgeaflorimon) May 16, 2019

THEY DON’T CARE. Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. FX’s Pose.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Halsey “Nightmare”.

FIRST LOOK. Batwoman.

FRIDAY FLASH. Guto Oliveira.