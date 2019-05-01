He Has Eaten Your Soul: James Comey, Kate McKinnon, Boy George, Justin Bieber, Lindsey Graham, Eastenders, Trevor Project: HOT LINKS

HE HAS EATEN YOUR SOUL. James Comey pens chilling op-ed about those Trump draws into his circle.

LINDSEY GRAHAM. “Trump is a f**king idiot.” He was reading someone else’s words, but we have the sound bite forever. “Sorry to the kids out there. These are the people that made a decision that (Hillary) Clinton didn’t do anything wrong, and that counterintelligence investigation of the Trump campaign was warranted. We’re going to, in a bipartisan way, I hope, deal with Russia, but when the Mueller report is put to bed — and it soon will be — this committee is going to look long and hard at how this all started.”

Lindsey Graham: "Trump is a fucking idiot." Wow, GOP truth bomb. Did not expect. /s #BarrLied pic.twitter.com/oe7oV7KYJn May 1, 2019

CREEPY. Shark Tank‘s Barbara Corcoran hosted a funeral-themed 70th birthday party.

JULIAN ASSANGE. 50 weeks in prison for bail jumping: “Judge Deborah Taylor said Wednesday that Assange merited near the maximum sentence of one year because of the seriousness of his offense. She rejected his claim for leniency based on the nearly seven years he spent in the Ecuadorian Embassy. The white-haired Assange stood impassively with his hands clasped while the sentence was read. His supporters in the public gallery chanted “Shame on you” at the judge as Assange was led away.”

THE TREVOR PROJECT HOTLINES. Now 24/7

HE-MAN. Noah Centineo confirms he’s playing the Masters of the Universe character. “I have an affinity for being in my underwear.”

COFFEE BUTT. Kate McKinnon’s airplane accident.

TV PRIDE. The British soap Eastenders will have its very first Pride march: ‘The BBC1 soap is set to hold an LGBTQ march this year to tie in with London’s gay pride event in the first week of July. A show source said: “It’s going to be a huge event on the square filled with joy. “Kate thought that with Walford’s London identity it was a natural fit to tie in the two. But, as with any event on Albert Square, there is certain to be plenty of drama happening alongside the celebration.”’

FINDING NEVERLAND. Boy George on the MJ documentary: “I think, one of the things that isn’t in any of those documentaries is the word ‘alleged.’ It’s just taken almost for granted that this is what happened and therefore we should all accept it. And unfortunately he’s not here to defend himself.”

SPOON OF THE DAY. Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran. The two have a rumored duet upcoming.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3.

HUMP DAY HOTTIE. Arian Catas.