Long Beach, California Gay Nightclub ‘Ripples’ to Close After 45 Years

Ripples, an institution in Long Beach and Southern California for 45 years, is set to close this summer.

Opened in 1972, Ripples will close “sometime” this summer, longtime partners John Garcia and Larry Hebert told The Grunion, and the venue will become a burger and beer restaurant. The pair wants to retire.

The Grunion reports: ‘The two owners said they’ve had the time of their lives at Ripples and are grateful to everyone who supported them through the years. They also said they’re proud to be a part of the evolution that’s taken place: coming a long way since the dangerous days of opening the city’s only gay dance club with bullet-proof windows and extra security to now being able to hold hands openly on the sidewalks of Belmont Shore. Although the ink isn’t dry yet, Hebert said the new owners plan to tear down and rebuild a completely new business where Ripples is now. It’ll be called Burger & Beer “B&B” Joint, part of a Florida-based restaurant chain.’