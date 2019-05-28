MacKenzie Bezos, Nina West, Devin Nunes, International Mr. Leather, Mark Feehily, David Whitley, Gaming Disorder: HOT LINKS

MACKENZIE BEZOS: Ex-wife of Amazon CEO signs Giving Pledge, commits half of $35 billion in assets to charity: “There are lots of resources each of us can pull from our safes to share with others – time, attention, knowledge, patience, creativity, talent, effort, humor, compassion. In addition to whatever assets life has nurtured in me, I have a disproportionate amount of money to share. My approach to philanthropy will continue to be thoughtful. It will take time and effort and care. But I won’t wait. And I will keep at it until the safe is empty.”

MacKenzie is going to be amazing and thoughtful and effective at philanthropy, and I’m proud of her. Her letter is so beautiful. Go get ‘em MacKenzie. https://t.co/S2gLLBQyRQ — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) May 28, 2019

NATIONAL DISGRACE. Trump can’t put down his phone and stop attacking political opponents even when he’s halfway around the world.

CALIFORNIA. Devin Nunes challenged by young Republican with deep ties to his Fresno district. “Nunes drew his first challenger when Amir Daryoush Rezvani Sarabi, who simply goes by Dary Rezvani, filed paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission on Friday.”

NATIONAL ENQUIRER LIVE. Theme park opens Princess Diana fatal crash-themed ride. Um: “It’s definitely not in poor taste. It’s just showing the route of what happened. For people who’ve never been to Paris, it’s just showing the topography, and the distance, and the tunnel, and that kind of stuff…”

JACK THOMPSON. Trans POC contestant becomes International Mr. Leather: “Jack Thompson, Leatherman of Color from Baltimore, Maryland, was chosen out of a field of 68 contestants to be named International Mr. Leather ( IML ) 2019, May 26 at the Auditorium Theater. Thompson’s win made history as he is the first out trans POC to hold the title in the contest’s 41 years.”

NYC. Subway rider made up anti-gay attack, was actually the aggressor.

PEDRO ALMOVODAR: Sexuality doesn’t exist for superheroes.

DON’T ASK, DON’T TELL. Book details Harry Reid’s interaction with Obama on the military gay ban: Reid put the screws on him. … Reid in so many words made it clear to the president that he wouldn’t get his START treaty ratified if he didn’t get on board with repealing ‘don’t ask, don’t tell.'”

MARK FEEHILY. Westlife singer and fiance Cailean to become a dad.

DAVID WHITLEY. Texas Secretary of State resigns after failed attempt to purge voter rolls. “Whitley referred the list of names to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for possible prosecution of election law violations. It soon became apparent, however, that many of the suspect registered voters were naturalized U.S. citizens who were eligible to vote, and Whitley later acknowledged that his office was aware that naturalized citizens could have been included in the list.”

DYLAN GEICK. And more man candy rounded-up HERE.

GAMING DISORDER. World Health Organization officially puts video game addiction on list of illnesses: “After a year and a half of deliberation, the organization’s 194 members unanimously agreed to adopt the new revision of the International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems (ICD-11), including gaming disorder. The revision goes into effect on January 1, 2022.”

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Nina West “Drag Is Magic”.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth in Men in Black: International.

TWO FOR TUESDAY. Carlos Maro.