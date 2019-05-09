‘Avengers: Endgame’ Directors Say Marvel Will Soon Reveal a Major Gay Character: ‘We’re Gonna Find Out’ – WATCH

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo appeared on EW Morning Live this week to talk about the blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, and they spilled a few hints about things to come.

Hosts Dalton Ross and Jessica Shaw asked Joe about the tiny part he had in the beginning of Avengers: Endgame which was hailed as the first “openly gay” character in a Marvel movie. He played a man having dinner with another man, his significant other, a somber scene meant to set the tone about how the world was at the end of Infinity War.

Asked about it being the first gay character, Joe replied,”Yes, openly gay. There’s been insinuations about other characters’ sexuality, but this is the first openly gay character.”

Asked Shaw: “Who else is gay?”

“Uh,” replied Joe, “We’re gonna find out!”

“That’s a story for another day,” Anthony added.

“There is a gay character coming up in one of their films. I think [Marvel Studios President] Kevin [Feige] will make that announcement, I’m sure pretty soon.”

There have been rumors that a gay superhero is on the way in the upcoming film, The Eternals.

Attending the premiere of Captain Marvel in Los Angeles in March, Marvel’s production chief Victoria Alonso told Variety that “the world is ready” for a gay superhero.

Alonso would not confirm rumors that the studio is seeking a gay lead for its 2020 tentpole The Eternals, but said,“We are going to cast the best ‘Eternals’ cast that we can and when we’re ready to announce it we promise you we will.”

She added: “Why would we only want to be recognized by only one type of person? Our audience is global, is diverse, is inclusive. If we don’t do it that way for them, we will fail.”