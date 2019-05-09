Matt Bomer and Alejandro Patiño Cross a Cultural Divide in ‘Papi Chulo’ – TRAILER

Matt Bomer and Alejandro Patiño star in Papi Chulo, a new buddy film about a newly-single gay TV meteorologist and the middle-aged Latino day laborer he hires to help him with work at home in Los Angeles. A trailer for the film, which is in theaters June 7, has just been released.

Papi Chulo was written and directed by Irish filmmaker John Butler. Butler directed the 2016 boarding school drama Handsome Devil. Elena Campbell-Martinez (The Big Bang Theory), Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs, Bridesmaids), and D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place) co-star.