Sebastian Gorka and ‘One Million Moms’ Call Arthur’s Gay Mr. Ratburn ‘a War for Our Culture,’ Call for PBS Boycott if It Doesn’t Go Away

Former Trump adviser and FOX News commentator Sebastian Gorka, who left the White House shortly after Steve Bannon’s departure in 2017, and the American Family Association’s subgroup One Million Moms are outraged that PBS chose to marry two gay rodents (the marriage of Arthur‘s Mr. Ratburn to his spouse in the show’s season premiere this week).

Gorka sent up an SOS (Save Our Society) flare on his Salem Radio show calling it “a war for our culture.”

Said Gorka: “That’s been the left from Robespierre to Trotsky to Marcuse to Alinsky to Clinton to Obama to today. Civil society doesn’t exist, friendship doesn’t exist, family doesn’t exist — only permanent revolution. Have you seen what I’ve posted on my twitter feed, with regards to family? Arthur is a children’s cartoon. I think it’s actually made with your money, PBS.”

“My children used to watch Arthur 15 years ago, about a rodent-like creature that lived and had fun in his cartoon world,” Gorka went on. “The new season of Arthur will have one of Arthur’s teachers at school, a male teacher, married to a fellow male rodent.”

“Did you have any questions about there being a culture war, ladies and gentlemen?” asked Gorka, dramatically. “Did you have any doubt in your mind? This is a war for our culture, and that’s why we exist here, on America First, on the Salem Radio Network.”

Sebastian Gorka ominously says "we're in a war for our culture" because Mr. Ratburn is having a gay wedding pic.twitter.com/Yp9v5uksWW — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) May 15, 2019

And the AFA’s One Million Moms (yeah, we know it’s not a million) were hysterical in their usual way.

Said the Moms, who are calling for PBS to pull the episode or face the prospect of none of their children watching PBS Kids: “Discussion of such controversial topics and lifestyle choices should be left up to parents. PBS Kids should not introduce this to young children. Just because an issue may be legal or because some are choosing a lifestyle doesn’t make it morally correct. PBS Kids should stick to entertaining and providing family-friendly programming, instead of pushing an agenda.”

Their petition reads: “I am outraged that PBS Kids would use their children’s network to promote same sex marriage. It is offensive to me and my family that the network would glorify the homosexual lifestyle. Until PBS Kids agrees to no longer air this episode ‘Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone,’ or others with same sex couples, then conservative families including my own will have no choice but to discontinue watching PBS Kids Network, even avoiding previews, commercials, and reruns. Therefore, my family will not be able to allow PBS Kids in our home.”

Meanwhile, millions of others are thrilled that PBS Kids is sharing a message of love and inclusion to children everywhere..