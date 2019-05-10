Pete Buttigieg Commits to Provincetown Campaign Stop in July

Mayor Pete Buttigieg has committed to coming to Provincetown in July at the height of the LGBTQ resort destination’s busy tourist season, but details are still being worked out on what form his campaign event might take.

Wicked Local Provincetown spoke with Bryan Rafanelli, a Provincetown homeowner and event planner who hosted a fundraiser for Buttigieg in Boston on April 30. Rafanelli said “It’s on the table. Of course there is a plan for him to come to the place where the first gay marriage license in Massachusetts was issued.”

Realtor Joe DeMartino told WLP: “Mayor Pete’s campaign has committed to coming to Provincetown sometime in July. But there are no details yet.” On Thursday night, Buttigieg sold out a 700-person event at West Hollywood’s The Abbey gay bar. No doubt that a Buttigieg appearance in Ptown in July would generate equal interest.