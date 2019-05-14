Pete Buttigieg Goes All In and ‘Slow Jams the News’ with Jimmy Fallon: WATCH

Buttoned-up Pete Buttigieg provided the perfect foil for Jimmy Fallon and The Roots in a hilarious segment of “Slow Jamming the News” on The Tonight Show. Folks may remember that Barack Obama was a natural at this, and Mayor Pete shows off his comedy chops as well.

Said Buttigieg at the start of the sketch: “Though I’m running this race to beat President Trump, I’m not going to spend all my time talking about President Trump. I want to talk about you and the needs of everyday Americans.”

“Pete Buttigieg wants to satisfy all your needs,” Fallon chimed in.

Mayor Pete explained that he was going to do a bus tour around the nation, to which Fallon responded, “Wait a second. You’re saying the Buttigieg bus is stopping all around the country? Then I guess that means…”

And the Roots joined in: “…booty booty booty booty rocking everywhere booty booty boot booty rocking everywhere!”

Buttigieg also explained that he didn’t want to leave out an entire segment of the population, and that’s why he appeared on FOX News: “I’m proud to say that I was the first candidate to appear on FOX News Sunday. … I want to invited everyone to join this campaign, Democrats and Republicans.”

Asked Jimmy: “Democrats and Republicans? So what you’re saying is, you go both ways?”

Replied Buttigieg to cries of delight from the audience: “No, I’m just gay.”

Buttigieg also sat down on the couch to talk about Trump’s nickname for him, heckling, his 2020 campaign platform, Game of Thrones, and Jerry Seinfeld.