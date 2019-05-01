Queer Eye’s Fab 5 Just Gave a Heartwarming Makeover to an Adorable Rescue Dog: WATCH

Queer Eye‘s Fab 5 gave their first makeover to a dog in honor of National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day, helping Lacey find her forever home.

Lacey is part corgi, part beagle, and possibly part Basset Hound because of the way she plops her butt on the ground to sit down.

For her makeover, Lacey got peanut butter (without xylitol!) cookies from Antoni that included wheat germ for her coat, and bananas. Jonathan gave Lacey a self-care box including a paw cream for a puppy manicure. Karamo gave Lacey a pep talk about letting go of her stress and anxiety. Bobby found a perfect dog pillow for Lacey to have some alone time, and a comfy bed. And Tan found Lacey a bunch of accessories to choose from, including a leather collar and leash