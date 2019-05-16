Steve Grand Goes from Bubbly to Brooding in His Effervescent Pop Take on Addiction, ‘Pink Champagne’ — WATCH

Addiction was a theme tackled by singer-songwriter Steve Grand in the last video off his album Not The End of Me, “Disciple”, and he continues the commentary in “Pink Champagne”, a bubbly pop song whose lyrics ponder the virtues of excess in many forms.

Said Grand to Pride: “I think on some level, everyone can relate to what it’s like to have a relationship with something that can go from frivolous and fun, to abusive and toxic. For some of us, identifying that line between ‘fun’ and ‘toxic,’ isn’t always so black and white, and that’s where we find ourselves getting into trouble.”

Grand will be performing this summer at The Art House in Provincetown as he notes at the end of the video. Stay tuned for Towleroad’s sixth annual Ptown Hacks summer guide to Provincetown 2019 where we’ll reveal everything new and happening this summer in town.