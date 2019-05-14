Tim Conway, Anjelica Huston, Steve Bullock, Iran, Marcia Gay Harden, Switzerland, Madonna at Eurovision, Gus Kenworthy: HOT LINKS

RIP. Carol Burnett Show icon Tim Conway dies at 85: “He passed away at 8:45 a.m. in the Los Angeles area on Tuesday, his rep Howard Bragman confirms to PEOPLE. Prior to his death, he suffered complications from Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH) and had no signs of dementia or Alzheimer’s.”

STEVE BULLOCK. Montana governor joins 2020 Democratic presidential race: “He will formally announce his campaign Tuesday afternoon at the high school he attended in Helena, Mont., and later this week will spend three days in Iowa, the state where he is expected to put the most emphasis. The candidacy of Mr. Bullock, the 22nd Democrat to enter the presidential race, amounts to a test of whether there is space for a little-known governor from a lightly populated state in a presidential field dominated by high-profile candidates from the two coasts.”

JIMMY CARTER. Former president, 94, undergoes hip surgery after fall at Georgia home: “Carter was on his way to go turkey hunting, the spokeswoman, Deanna Congileo, said in a statement. She said that he was treated in Americus, Georgia, near his home in Plains, and that his wife, Rosalynn, was with him.”

BROKEN. Bill Nye has had it over climate change deniers.

BOLTON IN HEAT. U.S. reviews military plans as Iran saber-rattling heats up.

ALFRED E. NEUMAN. Colbert on Trump’s nickname for Mayor Pete.

FELICITY HUFFMAN. Actress weeps in federal court as she enters guilty plea in college admissions scandal.

EUROVISION. Madonna might not perform after all. ‘Speaking at a press conference in Tel Aviv on Monday night, Eurovision’s executive supervisor, Jon Ola Sand, who has produced the show since 2010, said: “The European Broadcasting Union has never confirmed Madonna as an act. We don’t have a signed contract with her team, and if we do not have a signed contract, she cannot perform on our stage.”’

VERY BIG. Anjelica Huston doesn’t plead the fifth about Jack Nicholson.

FAMILY RESEARCH COUNCIL. Anti-LGBTQ hate group smears transgender children as predators ahead of Equality Act vote.

SWITZERLAND. First VIP cinema with beds opens.

MOTHER’S DAY. Marcia Gay Harden for the Equality Act. “It would make me feel like my son would be represented.”

#MothersDay Must Watch: Actor Marcia Gay Harden (@MGH_8) explains why the fight to pass the #EqualityAct is so personal for her and her family. pic.twitter.com/uXAlfLLRwu — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) May 12, 2019

LINDSEY GRAHAM. Donald Jr. should plead the Fifth to Senate Intelligence Committee: “Graham’s comments, which come just a day after he said on Fox News that Trump Jr. should ignore the summons, could serve as a temporary off-ramp in the standoff between the Intelligence Committee, led by Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), and GOP senators either aligned with the president or up for reelection in 2020.”

LETTING IT ALL HANG OUT. Patrick D. Green goes full frontal in Crazy Right.

VIRGINIA. Chilling details emerge of machete attack on Appalachian Trail hikers.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. What/If.

TOO SWOLE FOR TUESDAY. Gus Kenworthy.