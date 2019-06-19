Cazwell Writes a Love Letter to Himself with ‘I Love You’ — WATCH

Out rapper Cazwell released “I Love You” on Wednesday, a track he described as a love letter to himself.

Said Cazwell: “Even if you are in love with somebody else, self-love is the most important kinda love and it comes first. I’m determined to not have a boyfriend this year so I can focus on taking care of and loving myself. I’ve never written a love song before and I’ve never shown my vulnerable side, really. I know this isn’t your typical Céline Dion type of love song but it’s the only way I know how to do it.””

The video, directed by Brad Hammer, features vocalist Bridget Barkan. It also features dancers and models Ander Arabolaza, Devon Romare, Michael Silas, Jon Silva, Ricky Roman, Rey Herrera, Johnny Sanford, and Oscar Mendieta with Ashlee Marie Preston, Vanessa Warri, and Tracie Alexander.

Added Cazwell: “My musical taste is kinda schizophrenic,” he admits. “I would like to try being consistent with my sound but I don’t even know if that’s possible. Continue to make your art and realize that some people will look at it and some people won’t but you can never stop.”