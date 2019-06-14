Chick-fil-A Owner Arrested for Molesting Teen: WATCH

Heather Matuszek, the owner of a Clearwater, Florida Chick-fil-A, was arrested this week on charges of molesting a teenage girl in her youth group at Clearwater Community Church.

Chick-fil-A released a statement about their franchise owner: “This is deeply disturbing news. No one should ever be subjected to this sort of abuse and we are shocked and saddened by the report. Law enforcement has jurisdiction over this matter and we are awaiting full facts to inform our actions. Chick-fil-A, Inc. is sending company representatives to the location for restaurant support.”