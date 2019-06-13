Lance Bass and Freddie Mercury, a Gay Mixed-Species Flamingo Couple at the Denver Zoo, Are Living Their Best Lives: WATCH

Lance Bass and Freddie Mercury, a gay, mixed-species flamingo couple at the Denver zoo, is being celebrated this Pride month. They have been together since 2014. One of the birds is a Chilean flamingo, the other is an American flamingo. They raise fake eggs together given to them by their keeper, and sometimes real ones.

Says their birdkeeper: “They just want to be with the flamingo they choose. As someone who’s biracial and a part of the LGBT community, I think more stories like this need to be out here. These flamingos are just doing what they can to live their best lives, and I’m there to help and support them do that.