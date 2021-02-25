Colorado Man Takes Battle to Fly LGBTQ Pride Flag to Federal Court: WATCH

A gay Arapahoe County, Colorado man who was told by the local metropolitan district’s management company that he couldn’t fly his LGBTQ Pride flag is taking his grievance to Denver Federal District Court, calling the ban a violation of his First Amendment rights.

CBS Denver reports: “There have been stories of homeowners’ associations ordering flags to be taken down, but in Whispering Pines, it is a quasi-governmental entity, not an HOA. … In this metro district, the regulations allow American flags to be flown all the time and flags for sports teams only during the event. There is a separate category for flags that require special approval. … The next step is for a federal judge to decide whether to grant Pendery’s request for a temporary restraining order to block this district from enforcing its flag and sign regulations.”

The ACLU is backing Pendery in his lawsuit. Said Pendery, who lives in the neighborhood with his husband, “It’s essentially the government infringing on the First Amendment.”