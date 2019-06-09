Gay Georgia Man Killed by Masked Gunman Who Used Homophobic Slur

“Trey” Peters / Facebook

Ronald “Trey” Peters, a 28-year-old gay social worker in Decatur, Georgia, was shot multiple times and killed on his way to work last Tuesday by two men who demanded his bag and used a homophobic slur. The shooting has been labeled hate-motivated.

The AJC reported: ‘The fatal shooting happened about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Peters was on his way to the MARTA station before work, his partner told police. Multiple witnesses said that as Peters walked down the roadway, two men got out of a truck and put on masks, the report said. The men told Peters to hand over his bag, a witness said. The incident report indicates one of the men then called Peters an anti-gay slur. “The witness then stated one of the unidentified suspects shot the victim in the chest with a chrome pistol, then proceeded to shoot him again in the neck after he was on the ground and took his bag,” the incident report said.’

According to a witness, the gunman said “Give me your bag, faggot.”

The AJC adds: ‘Peters’ partner told police that an incident involving two men using the same slur against Peters had occurred one week prior. His partner said he “didn’t think anything of it and never asked about it,” the incident report said. The AJC was not immediately able to contact Peters’ partner.’

Police are searching for a maroon truck apparently used by the gunman.

Do you recognize this 4 door maroon truck? Witnesses told police several men drove off in it Tuesday after shooting & killing #RonaldPeters. DeKalb Police are investigating his death as a #hatecrime. Watch @cbs46 for a closer look at this vehicle. pic.twitter.com/PFOoenKuQE — Brittany Edney (@BrittanyEdney) June 7, 2019

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to contact DeKalb County Police or Crimestoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).