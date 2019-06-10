Jared Kushner’s Cadre, Judith Light, Corey Johnson, Rikers Island, Anti-Gay Florist, Justin Bieber vs. Tom Cruise: HOT LINKS

JARED KUSHNER. Company got $90 million from offshore investors since 2017: ‘A real estate company part-owned by Jared Kushner has received $90m in foreign funding from an opaque offshore vehicle since he entered the White House as a senior adviser to his father-in-law Donald Trump. Investment has flowed from overseas to the company, Cadre, while Kushner works as an international envoy for the US, according to corporate filings and interviews. The money came through a vehicle run by Goldman Sachs in the Cayman Islands, a tax haven that guarantees corporate secrecy.’

MACRON-TRUMP FRIENDSHIP TREE. Dead. ‘Macron, on a state visit to the US at the time, tweeted that the sapling would be “a reminder … of these ties that bind us” and the “tenacity of the friendship” of the two nations. From little acorns, great transatlantic ties would take root and grow, was the message.’

BOLD THIEF OF THE DAY. The lobster roll-stealing seagull.

BARONELLE STUTZMAN. Washington state Supreme Court rules against anti-gay Christian florist for second time: ‘John Bursch, an attorney with the Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative legal group that represented Stutzman, said the state has been hostile toward her religious beliefs. “We look forward to taking Barronelle’s case back to the U.S. Supreme Court,” he said.

COREY JOHNSON. Is this gay, sober, poem-writing City Council lead the mayor New Yorkers want?

HATE SPEECH. Trump wants banned haters back on Twitter.

Twitter should let the banned Conservative Voices back onto their platform, without restriction. It’s called Freedom of Speech, remember. You are making a Giant Mistake! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2019

THE OCTAGON. Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise to cage-fighting match.

WISCONSIN. GOP lawmaker rages after Pride flag is flown over Capitol: “Is this any more appropriate than erecting the Christian flag over the Capitol?”

TONY RODHAM. Hillary Clinton’s brother dies.

We lost my brother Tony last night. It’s hard to find words, my mind is flooded with memories of him today. When he walked into a room he’d light it up with laughter. He was kind, generous, & a wonderful husband to Megan & father to Zach, Simon, & Fiona. We’ll miss him very much. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 8, 2019

RIKERS ISLAND. Transgender inmate found dead in cell: “The inmate was found unresponsive in her cell at the Rose M. Singer women’s facility at the notorious jail at about 2:40 p.m., the Department of Corrections said. Medics responded and tried to revive her for about an hour before she was declared dead, the DOC said.”

SPECIAL TONY. Judith Light receives Isabelle Stevenson Award: “The HIV/AIDS and LGBTQ+ communities are inspirations and demonstrations of how to be and live in the world; courageous, honorable, and uplifting. They inspire me and it is my privilege to be of service to them. I am humbled by this recognition from my theater family, whom I so respect, honor, and love.”

HPV. Marcia Cross raises awareness of vaccine after cancer battle with husband.

STRAIGHT PRIDE PLANS OF THE DAY. Eva Victor.

me explaining to my boyfriend why we’re going to straight pride pic.twitter.com/ZtXpLaV05s — Eva Victor (@evaandheriud) June 4, 2019

