Lesbian Couple Attacked on London Bus Speak Out After 5th Teen is Arrested: WATCH

A lesbian couple is speaking out about the attack against them on a London bus by a gang of men (5 teens have now been arrested) who demanded they kiss. A photo posted to social media of the couple covered in their own blood went viral last week.

Said Chris, who did not give her last name: “It was scary, but what is still making me angry is that this is not a novel situation. I am not scared about being visibly queer. If anything, you should do it more. There are a lot of people’s rights at risk and people’s basic safety is at risk and so I want people to feel emboldened to stand up to the same people who feel emboldened [to commit hate crimes]. I want people to take away that they should stand up for themselves.”

Added her girlfriend Melania Geymonat: “The violence is not only because we are women which are dating each other. It’s also because we are women.”