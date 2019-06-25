Library Cancels LGBTQ Prom After Rabid ‘Activist Mommy’ Launches Anti-‘Perversion’ Phone Campaign

‘Activist Mommy’ Elizabeth Johnston

The Jacksonville Public Library was set to hold a sold-out LGBTQ-inclusive prom at one of its branches last Friday, but the event was canceled after “Activist Mommy” Elizabeth Johnston launched a hateful phone campaign that frightened the library so much it felt it couldn’t provide adequate security.

Teens aged 14-18 were encouraged to “come dressed inspired by your favorite book character– casual, formal, or in drag – whatever makes you feel great. Be you!”

Wrote Johnston in a post (below) to her followers: “Express your disgust that this perversion is taking place in a taxpayer funded library!” Johnston also included photos of the drag queens that were set to appear, writing, “For all the sensitive stomachs out there, I apologize for the graphic pictures. I selected milder ones for you. If these perverts are going to come after children, I have to expose it! I know it ain’t pretty!😕”

100 teenagers anticipating enjoying a prom at a safe space were denied.

Jacksonville.com reports: “Chris Boivin, the library’s assistant director of community relations and marketing, said they canceled the prom because the library did not think it could provide enough ‘safety and security for everybody involved.’ The decision came Monday morning, Boivin said, after the library received hundreds of phone calls supporting and protesting the Storybook Pride Prom. Hundreds commented on and shared the library’s Facebook post canceling the dance to express their disappointment.”