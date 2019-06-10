LGBT-Themed Play Canceled After Assailants Strike Actors with Stones in Homophobic Hate Crime

The cast of Rotterdam / Facebook

A theatre in Southampton, UK canceled a performance of Rotterdam, an Olivier Award-winning play about an LGBT couple, after two of the play’s actors were assaulted in a hate crime in which stones were thrown at them from a moving car.

Lucy Jane Parkinson said they were kissing their girlfriend Rebecca Banatvala, when the attack happened.

Said the play’s producers in a tweet: “Two actors were assaulted today on their way to work at the Nuffield Southampton Theatres. The assailants verbally abused them and threw stones from their car window, one of which struck an actor in the face. They have sustained only minor injuries but are hugely shaken from this cowardly, homophobic hate crime. The Production have requested anyone with relevant information should contact the local police and assist with the enquiry.”

Said one of the assaulted actors: “The attack happened because we were embracing. There’s no mistake that this was a homophobic hate crime. It was a cowardly attack as it was a moving car. Our community shouldn’t have to tolerate this. This is why we have Pride. We should take all steps we can in the education system to help to eradicate this aggressive ignorance from strangers to other strangers.”

The BBC reports: ‘After initially requesting that the police did not take any further action, the couple have since made a report. A Hampshire police spokeswoman said the matter is under investigation and appealed for witnesses. “We have received a report from a third party relating to an incident which happened on Hill Lane, Southampton. “It has been reported that homophobic abuse was shouted at two women, and stones thrown at them, by a the occupants of a passing car,” she said.’