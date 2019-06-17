Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

You are here: Home / towleroad / SCOTUS Turns Down Case of Oregon Bakery That Refused to Bake Cake for Gay Wedding

SCOTUS Turns Down Case of Oregon Bakery That Refused to Bake Cake for Gay Wedding

by Leave a Comment

sweet cakes by melissa

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a case involving the bakery Sweet Cakes by Melissa, which refused to bake a cake after they discovered it was for a lesbian’s wedding.

Sweet Cakes, owned by Aaron and Melissa Klein, closed in October 2016. The Kleins were fined $135,000 by the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries (BOLI).

The Kleins had refused to pay the damages  and the Klein’s attorney had requested a stay with the Oregon Court of Appeals, arguing the fine would ruin the couple’s business, despite the fact that supporters of the bakery had donated nearly $500,000 to the couple.

KGW reports: “The justices’ action Monday keeps the high-profile case off the court’s election-year calendar and orders state judges to take a new look at the dispute between the lesbian couple and the owners of a now-closed bakery in the Portland area. The high court’s brief order directs appellate judges in Oregon to consider last term’s Supreme Court ruling in favor of a baker from Colorado who would not make a cake for a same-sex wedding. The court ruled that baker Jack Phillips was subjected to anti-religious bias in the Colorado Civil Rights Commission’s determination that he violated state anti-discrimination in refusing to bake the couple’s wedding cake. The Oregon appellate ruling came before the court’s decision in Phillips’ case.”