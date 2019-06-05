‘Straight Pride Parade’ Planned in Boston and Organizers Say ‘City is Now Working With Us’

Conservatives are planning a Straight Pride Parade for August in Boston and said they have the go-ahead from the city.

Wrote organizer Mark Sahady of the group Super Happy Fun America, which is organizing the event: “It looks like the Boston Straight Pride Parade will happen. We filed a discrimination complaint and it appears the City of Boston understands they would lose in litigation. The city is now working with us on the parade. We will have the streets closed and be allowed floats and vehicles. The tentative date is 8/31 but will be finalized in the next few weeks. The proposed parade route is below. If you would like to come as an individual, march as a group, or bring a float or vehicle, then get in touch. This is our chance to have a patriotic parade in Boston as we celebrate straight pride.”

The group said it had adopted Brad Pitt as its mascot.

The Washington Post reports: ‘John Hugo, one of the Straight Pride Parade’s organizers, told The Washington Post that the keynote speaker would be “a very famous gay conservative,” whom he declined to name. As the LGBT acronym grows to also include queer, intersex and asexual people, Hugo and his fellow organizers want to add an “S” for “straight,” he said. … Hugo, a Republican, sought a congressional seat in Massachusetts’s 5th District last fall. He ran on a platform of eliminating the national debt, “respect for law and order,” confirming legal literalist judges, and focusing on how “We are all one race — the human race.”’

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh declined to comment on plans for the Straight Pride Parade.

Said Hugo on the group’s website: “Straight people are an oppressed majority. We will fight for the right of straights everywhere to express pride in themselves without fear of judgement and hate. The day will come when straights will finally be included as equals among all of the other orientations.”

Added the organizers: “Super Happy Fun America is committed to creating spaces for people of all identities to embrace the vibrancy of the straight community. We believe that true diversity is only possible when people of all sexual orientations are free to celebrate their lifestyles. We seek full straight equality.”

The group’s ‘Straight Pride Flag’ which the group tried unsuccessfully to get raised over Boston City Hall.

The event is not going over well on Twitter.

Homophobia aside, the idea of a Straight Pride parade sounds like it would be a really, really rubbish party.



What are they gonna do? Put on some bangin' beats by Phil Collins? — Phil Dore (@PhilJDore) June 5, 2019

this is how the "straight pride parade" would look like pic.twitter.com/otYS95kqt6 — ‎ mika (@fallawaylovebot) June 5, 2019

Wtf is this straight pride parade fuckery???

Every day is straight pride day cus the world accepts you every day and people are getting mad because we have a month????? — Spencer 🌈 (@SpencerrFreitas) June 5, 2019

Nothing to see here, just an elected official suggesting mass murder as a solution to the problem of gay people existing. At least Widdecombe only wants to wipe us out with a pill.



But sure, have your Straight Pride parade, you pathetic cunts.#PrideMonthhttps://t.co/ACAbqmDk6u — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) June 5, 2019

Oh, I’m sorry, I assumed the slow walking hetty couples holding hands & blocking pavements WAS the ‘Straight Pride’ parade — 𝕋𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕖𝕣 𝔾𝕖𝕟 (@TopherJGen) June 5, 2019

Straight Pride Parade Grand Marshal pic.twitter.com/eclDTAHtgj — Petey Steele (@steele_dc) June 5, 2019

What color khakis are we wearing to the straight pride parade? I was gonna go beige but I have an old navy gift card so I am also open to warm beige or light tan — monica vasandani (@monicavas) June 5, 2019

They're planning a "straight pride" parade in Boston, presumably to commemorate that historic moment when courageous heterosexual frat bros finally stood up to the gay cops who had been harassing and arresting them for decades. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 5, 2019

Each float in the straight pride parade is 10 guys explaining a different Coen brothers movie to you. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) June 5, 2019

ATTN: Straight People. Don’t be upset that you don’t have a pride parade … be grateful you don’t need one! — Ginger Minj (@TheGingerMinj) June 4, 2019