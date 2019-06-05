‘Straight Pride Parade’ Planned in Boston and Organizers Say ‘City is Now Working With Us’

Conservatives are planning a Straight Pride Parade for August in Boston and said they have the go-ahead from the city.
Wrote organizer Mark Sahady of the group Super Happy Fun America, which is organizing the event: “It looks like the Boston Straight Pride Parade will happen. We filed a discrimination complaint and it appears the City of Boston understands they would lose in litigation. The city is now working with us on the parade. We will have the streets closed and be allowed floats and vehicles. The tentative date is 8/31 but will be finalized in the next few weeks. The proposed parade route is below. If you would like to come as an individual, march as a group, or bring a float or vehicle, then get in touch. This is our chance to have a patriotic parade in Boston as we celebrate straight pride.”
The group said it had adopted Brad Pitt as its mascot.
The Washington Post reports: ‘John Hugo, one of the Straight Pride Parade’s organizers, told The Washington Post that the keynote speaker would be “a very famous gay conservative,” whom he declined to name. As the LGBT acronym grows to also include queer, intersex and asexual people, Hugo and his fellow organizers want to add an “S” for “straight,” he said. … Hugo, a Republican, sought a congressional seat in Massachusetts’s 5th District last fall. He ran on a platform of eliminating the national debt, “respect for law and order,” confirming legal literalist judges, and focusing on how “We are all one race — the human race.”’
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh declined to comment on plans for the Straight Pride Parade.
Said Hugo on the group’s website: “Straight people are an oppressed majority. We will fight for the right of straights everywhere to express pride in themselves without fear of judgement and hate. The day will come when straights will finally be included as equals among all of the other orientations.”
Added the organizers: “Super Happy Fun America is committed to creating spaces for people of all identities to embrace the vibrancy of the straight community. We believe that true diversity is only possible when people of all sexual orientations are free to celebrate their lifestyles. We seek full straight equality.”
The group’s ‘Straight Pride Flag’ which the group tried unsuccessfully to get raised over Boston City Hall.
The event is not going over well on Twitter.