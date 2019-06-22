Florida Woman Speaks Out After Being Ordered to Take Down Her LGBTQ Pride Flag: WATCH

Robin Chipman, a resident of the Waterside at Coquina Key condominium association (FB), (Twitter) in St. Petersburg, Florida, has been ordered to remove her LGBTQ Pride flag because some neighbor doesn’t like it, so she is speaking out to local news outlets.

Said Chipman to WFLA: “I have friends and neighbors that are in the community. And I want to show my support. And it’s only the biggest celebration in the state of Florida and most of the country. Bigger than New York and its probably comparable to San Francisco. So, no it’s not a small deal.”

Chipman was told she has until Sunday to remove the flag. The condo association’s contact info is at the links above.