‘Tales of the City,’ ‘Big Little Lies’ and Everything You Don’t Want to Miss on TV This Week

Check out our weekly guide to TV this week, and make sure you’re catching the big premieres, crucial episodes and the stuff you won’t admit you watch when no one’s looking.

As if modern life isn’t scary enough, Netflix’s tech-savvy take on The Twilight Zone returns with more bone-chilling episodes Wednesday. Miley Cyrus makes an appearance in the latest batch of spooky stories that will make you want to chuck your phone out the window (or think twice about that next Grindr date).

As if modern life isn’t scary enough, there’s a new season of Handmaid’s Tale beginning Wednesday on Hulu. As our nation inches ever closer to Atwood’s nightmare, maybe seeing June (Elisabeth Moss) take down Gilead will be cathartic.

Netflix is bringing back the seminal queer classic series Tales of the City Friday. It’s every bit as sweet and magical (and full of intrigue!) as its predecessors, but the newest spate of episodes introduces a younger generation exploring sexuality and identity. Olympia Dukakis and Laura Linney are back and as amazing as ever, while Looking‘s Murray Bartlett joins the cast as Michael “Mouse” Tolliver. Ellen Page, Michelle Buteau and nonbinary actor Garcia contribute memorable performances to the stunning ensemble. The writing staff for the reboot is entirely LGBTQ, which definitely informs the series’ takes on intergenerational queer communities.

The best part about catching A Star Is Born premiering on HBO Saturday at 8 p/m. Eastern is that no one can stop you from singing along in full voice.

Dern. Kravitz. Witherspoon. Woodley. Kidman. Streep. Big Little Lies is back Sunday at 9 p.m. Eastern.

AND THIS TOO: ‘A Star Is Born,’ ‘Cabaret’ and Everything Else Streaming for LGBTQ Pride Month on Hulu, HBO, Amazon, and Netflix

What are you watching this week on TV?